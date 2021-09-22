Wednesday, September 22, 2021
COVID-19 exemptions for youth activities being clarified by City of Lethbridge

By Sam Borsato
(Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Sam Borsato)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The City of Lethbridge is making sure the rules are crystal clear when it comes to COVID-19 exemptions for youth sports.

Effective immediately, kids between the ages of 12 and 17 participating in sports, fitness or other performances at city-run facilities, will not have to prove their vaccination status, medical exemption, or have a negative test.

Coaches and volunteers won’t have to abide by those requirements either.

However, some sport and recreation organizations may have more stringent rules, so be sure to consult with them, as well.

Any other spectators will have to prove their status, exemption or negative test, though and follow masking and distancing guidelines while indoors.

The ENMAX Centre has established specific COVID-19 protocols that can be found at www.enmaxcentre.ca. ENMAX Centre will follow the new direction for youth participants. The Helen Schuler Nature Centre will shift to the provincial Restrictions Exemption Program on Tuesday, September 28.

