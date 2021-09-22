Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Calgary men accused in multi-million dollar fraud at Lake Koocanusa resort

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Unsplash
CALGARY, AB – Two men from Calgary are facing charges, accused in a multi-million dollar fraud case involving vacation properties in southeast B.C.

Calgary Police (CPS) allege 61 year old Craig McMorran fraudulently sold RV park sites and “boat slips” as the owner and operator of Sweetwater Resort, a land development project on the shores of Lake Koocanusa.

CPS say their investigation revealed that sales contracts from both the R.V. park site and boat dock transactions were invalid.

In total, McMorran is accused of raking in more than $2 million from multiple victims who believed they were actually purchasing legitimate lot and dock spaces. It’s believed the frauds took place between 2013 and 2017.

Staff Sergeant Geoff Gawlinski with the Calgary Police Service Economic Crimes Unit says before buying any land or lot packages, it is always recommended to research the company beforehand and to have a lawyer overlook contracts.

Calgary Police also arrested a 53 year old Gus Kalabalikis who they believe was an associate of McMorran’s. He’s accused of fraudulently selling cabin lots at the same resort.

Both men are facing charges of theft and fraud. McMorran is also accused of money laundering.

An investigation was launched when customers contacted police, suspicious about the legitimacy of the transactions they made after communication between them and the owner became infrequent.

Calgary men accused in multi-million dollar fraud at Lake Koocanusa resort

