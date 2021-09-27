Municipal election candidates official for Coaldale, Taber, Fort Macleod, Cardston

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Communities near Lethbridge have strong lists of candidates, who are vying for votes in next month’s municipal elections.

Coaldale has two people running for mayor – Henry Doeve and Jack Van Rijn – as well as 13 running for councillor positions.

In Taber, Ken Holst, Andrew Prokop and Rick Popadynetz are running for mayor, and 17 others for council.

Brent Feyter went uncontested as mayor in Fort Macleod, so he’s already been acclaimed to that position, but seven candidates are running for council there.

There are three mayoral candidates in Cardston – Maggie Kronen, Gerry Selk and Cinda Spirig – and nine for councillor.

Election day is coming up in three weeks on Oct. 18.

Running for council positions:

COALDALE

Jacen Abrey

Jason Beekman

Brad Calder

Bill Chapman

Wayne Driver

Ilja Kraemer

Jay LaPierre

Henry Pauls

Dale Pickering

Lisa Reis

Jordan Sailer

Rene van de Vendel

Clayton Varjassy

TABER

Garth Bekkering

Pat Bremner

Jack Brewin

Blaine Carlsen

Peter Cunningham

Carly Firth

Mark Garner

Mike Krchnak

Monica McLean

Wanda Osburne-Campbell

John Papp

Lori Pitcher

Daniel Remfert

Chad Ross

Alf Rudd

Joanne Sorensen

Joe Strojwas

FORT MACLEOD

Werner Dressler

Nigel Edmunds

Kristi Edwards

Mackenzie Hengerer

Jim Monteith

Marco Van Huigenbos

Gordon Wolstenholme

CARDSTON