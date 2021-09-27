Municipal election candidates official for Coaldale, Taber, Fort Macleod, Cardston

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Communities near Lethbridge have strong lists of candidates, who are vying for votes in next month’s municipal elections.
Coaldale has two people running for mayor – Henry Doeve and Jack Van Rijn – as well as 13 running for councillor positions.
In Taber, Ken Holst, Andrew Prokop and Rick Popadynetz are running for mayor, and 17 others for council.
Brent Feyter went uncontested as mayor in Fort Macleod, so he’s already been acclaimed to that position, but seven candidates are running for council there.
There are three mayoral candidates in Cardston – Maggie Kronen, Gerry Selk and Cinda Spirig – and nine for councillor.
Election day is coming up in three weeks on Oct. 18.
Running for council positions:
COALDALE
- Jacen Abrey
- Jason Beekman
- Brad Calder
- Bill Chapman
- Wayne Driver
- Ilja Kraemer
- Jay LaPierre
- Henry Pauls
- Dale Pickering
- Lisa Reis
- Jordan Sailer
- Rene van de Vendel
- Clayton Varjassy
TABER
- Garth Bekkering
- Pat Bremner
- Jack Brewin
- Blaine Carlsen
- Peter Cunningham
- Carly Firth
- Mark Garner
- Mike Krchnak
- Monica McLean
- Wanda Osburne-Campbell
- John Papp
- Lori Pitcher
- Daniel Remfert
- Chad Ross
- Alf Rudd
- Joanne Sorensen
- Joe Strojwas
FORT MACLEOD
- Werner Dressler
- Nigel Edmunds
- Kristi Edwards
- Mackenzie Hengerer
- Jim Monteith
- Marco Van Huigenbos
- Gordon Wolstenholme
CARDSTON
- Dennis Barnes
- Paula Brown
- Allan Burton
- Tim Court
- William Creed
- John Grainger
- Liam Hastings
- Marsha Jensen
- Jared Kenly