Lethbridge residents come in strong numbers to cast early ballots in municipal election

LETHBRIDGE, AB – If the first two advanced voting days are any indication, it looks like Lethbridge residents are going to be quite engaged in this civic election.

The amount of votes cast last Friday and Saturday were more than double that from the first two advanced polls four years ago.

A total of 1,255 city residents voted over the weekend. That’s compared with just 543 people who voted during the first two days of advanced polls in 2017.

The City of Lethbridge is doing everything it can to encourage more residents to vote this year. Voter turnout in the 2017 election was just 27%.

There are three advanced voting days this week as well, Friday through Sunday (Oct. 8-10) from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm all three days.

This will something a little different too. It will be a drive-thru polling station on the exhibition grounds. Signs will be placed directing voters to the entrance near Bully’s (near the SW corner of Ex Park). They will find a greeter booth, then drive to the eligibility booth, followed by a ballot booth, a deciding zone and a ballot turn-in area. Voters can also walk through or bicycle through.

If you aren’t able to take in one of the advanced polls this month, you can always vote on election day, October 18th.