Curfew now in effect; Blood Tribe beefs up COVID-19 health measures on reserve

STANDOFF, AB – Enhanced COVID-19 safety measures have now been put into place on the Blood Reserve.

Chief and Council say due to rising active cases counts on the reserve, it has decided to implement these new restrictions for at least the next 30 days.

They include things like a reserve-wide curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am every day, restricted travel for essential purposes only, and no indoor gatherings outside of family cohorts.

The Blood Tribe is also stressing that the curfew will be, “strictly enforced.”

Everyone living on reserve is also being encouraged to make sure they get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.