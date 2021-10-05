Tuesday, October 5, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Curfew now in effect; Blood Tribe beefs up COVID-19 health measures on reserve

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Photo courtesy of CJOC News (Pat Siedlecki)
- Advertisement -

STANDOFF, AB – Enhanced COVID-19 safety measures have now been put into place on the Blood Reserve.

Chief and Council say due to rising active cases counts on the reserve, it has decided to implement these new restrictions for at least the next 30 days.

They include things like a reserve-wide curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am every day, restricted travel for essential purposes only, and no indoor gatherings outside of family cohorts.

The Blood Tribe is also stressing that the curfew will be, “strictly enforced.”

Everyone living on reserve is also being encouraged to make sure they get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

- Advertisement -
Previous article“Ill-advised”: U of L professors challenge province’s approach to post-secondary education
Next articleDrive-thru advanced polls in Lethbridge this weekend, Oct. 8-10
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

COVID-19 contact tracing to be brought back to Alberta schools after Thanksgiving

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - The province announced new measures Tuesday in an effort to help slow and prevent COVID-19 transmission in schools. Classes have only been...

Calgary man dead in Crowsnest Pass head-on crash: RCMP

Tina Karst -
BURMIS, AB - A multi-vehicle collision in the Crowsnest Pass Sunday evening has claimed the life of one person. Mounties from three area detachments were...

Drive-thru advanced polls in Lethbridge this weekend, Oct. 8-10

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - If you're planning to vote early in this month's civic election, Lethbridge is trying out something new this weekend. A pair of...

Curfew now in effect; Blood Tribe beefs up COVID-19 health measures on reserve

Patrick Siedlecki -
STANDOFF, AB – Enhanced COVID-19 safety measures have now been put into place on the Blood Reserve. Chief and Council say due to rising active...

“Ill-advised”: U of L professors challenge province’s approach to post-secondary education

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The UCP government has to make big changes to its "Alberta 2030: Building Skills for Jobs" plan to reverse serious damage...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win