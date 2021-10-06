Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Century-old temp records broken across southern Alberta Tuesday

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – It was a very warm October day Tuesday across southern Alberta, warm enough in fact to break records, some of which had stood for well over a hundred years.

Several communities set new record highs for October 5th.

Lethbridge hit 28°C, breaking the old mark of 27.8°C which had stood since 1902. Medicine Hat was the hot spot though with a temperature hitting 30.4°C there.

Other places which set new daytime highs on Tuesday include Bow Island, Brooks, Milk River, OneFour, and Taber.

The Medicine Hat record by the way, had lasted 122 years until Tuesday.

The following areas, courtesy of Environment Canada, set new daily maximum temperature records for Tuesday October 5, 2021. 

Bow Island Area 
New record of 29.7 
Old record of 25.7 set in 2004 

Brooks Area 
New record of 28.0 
Old record of 27.2 set in 1958 

Lethbridge Area 
New record of 28.0 
Old record of 27.8 set in 1902 

Medicine Hat Area 
New record of 30.4 
Old record of 29.4 set in 1899  

Milk River Area 
New record of 28.3 
Old record of 25.8 set in 2003 

Onefour Area 
New record of 29.4 
Old record of 27.0 set in 1980 

Taber Area 
New record of 29.4 
Old record of 27.0 set in 1980

 

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

