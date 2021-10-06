Century-old temp records broken across southern Alberta Tuesday

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It was a very warm October day Tuesday across southern Alberta, warm enough in fact to break records, some of which had stood for well over a hundred years.

Several communities set new record highs for October 5th.

Lethbridge hit 28°C, breaking the old mark of 27.8°C which had stood since 1902. Medicine Hat was the hot spot though with a temperature hitting 30.4°C there.

Other places which set new daytime highs on Tuesday include Bow Island, Brooks, Milk River, OneFour, and Taber.

The Medicine Hat record by the way, had lasted 122 years until Tuesday.

The following areas, courtesy of Environment Canada, set new daily maximum temperature records for Tuesday October 5, 2021. Bow Island Area New record of 29.7 Old record of 25.7 set in 2004 Brooks Area New record of 28.0 Old record of 27.2 set in 1958 Lethbridge Area New record of 28.0 Old record of 27.8 set in 1902 Medicine Hat Area New record of 30.4 Old record of 29.4 set in 1899 Milk River Area New record of 28.3 Old record of 25.8 set in 2003 Onefour Area New record of 29.4 Old record of 27.0 set in 1980 Taber Area New record of 29.4 Old record of 27.0 set in 1980