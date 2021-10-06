Wednesday, October 6, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNewsUncategorized

Travellers within Canada on planes & trains must be vaccinated against COVID-19

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Photo credit to Pixabay
- Advertisement -

OTTAWA, ON – If you want to travel within Canada this winter you will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the end of this month anyone wishing to travel by air, rail, or sea will have to prove vaccination status before boarding any federally regulated transportation.

People who travel on ferries will not have to provide proof of vaccination, but federally regulated vessels with a crew of more than 12 will have to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that there will be a ten-week grace period where travellers will be able to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but that window will close soon after.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

“By the end of November if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train you’ll have to be fully-vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option before boarding,” stressed Trudeau.

The Prime Minister also made it clear that medical exemptions to this will be very “narrow”.

Also, by October 29th, all federal public servants in core public services will have to be fully-vaccinated. Employees not fully-vaccinated or those who refuse to disclose their vaccination status will be placed on administrative leave without pay as early as mid-November. If someone who has had only one shot refuses to get a second dose within ten weeks will also be placed on administrative leave.

Any employee who gives a false attestation of their vaccine status will face disciplinary action up to and including termination of their employment.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

The new policy does not apply to Crown Corporations or other agencies like Canada Post, but the federal government is urging those departments to develop a similar vaccine mandate.

Prime Minister Trudeau also announced on Wednesday the federal government is almost finished with work on an international travel vaccine passport.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCentury-old temp records broken across southern Alberta Tuesday
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Travellers within Canada on planes & trains must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Patrick Siedlecki -
OTTAWA, ON - If you want to travel within Canada this winter you will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. At the end of...

Century-old temp records broken across southern Alberta Tuesday

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - It was a very warm October day Tuesday across southern Alberta, warm enough in fact to break records, some of which...

COVID-19 contact tracing to be brought back to Alberta schools after Thanksgiving

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - The province announced new measures Tuesday in an effort to help slow and prevent COVID-19 transmission in schools. Classes have only been...

Calgary man dead in Crowsnest Pass head-on crash: RCMP

Tina Karst -
BURMIS, AB - A multi-vehicle collision in the Crowsnest Pass Sunday evening has claimed the life of one person. Mounties from three area detachments were...

Drive-thru advanced polls in Lethbridge this weekend, Oct. 8-10

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - If you're planning to vote early in this month's civic election, Lethbridge is trying out something new this weekend. A pair of...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win