Thursday, October 7, 2021
Lethbridge Police officer holding “pull up” marathon for mental health

By Patrick Siedlecki
Constable Terry Fieguth does some pull us in the LPS gym. He will be performing the marathon in his home gym without all his police gear on. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A member of the Lethbridge Police Service is tackling a physical challenge in an attempt to bring awareness to mental health services.

Starting on Saturday October 9th, Terry Fieguth will try to do as many pull ups as he can over a 24 hour period to raise money for First Responder mental health through the Legacy Place Society.

The LPS K9 handler says the job can definitely take a toll.

“Physical health is important, but mental health at the end of the day is the ultimate thing,” says Fieguth. “If you’re now OK and 100% yourself how can you be expected to be there and be the best that you can be for everybody else. So to me, mental health is the biggest thing and the biggest challenge right now.”

Fieguth will be live streaming his pull up marathon start at 10:00 am Saturday and last through 10:00 am Sunday, which happens to be Mental Health Day. You can follow his progress and make a donation here: Terry’s Pull Up Marathon for Mental Health 

How many pull ups he he planning to do over those 24 hours? Well, his goal would be to get as close to 4,000 as he can.

Fieguth says he has always used fitness as a mechanism to improve his own mental health and is a true believer in the strength it can bring.

