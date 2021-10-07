Vehicle search leads to $15,000 worth of drugs, guns, cash

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 57-year old Lethbridge man is facing a list of charges after police seized $15,000 worth of drugs, guns and cash from him.

The investigation began on Monday (Oct. 4) when officers attended a single-vehicle crash near Scenic Dr and 13 St S, where the driver had hit a tree. The suspect fled the scene, but a search of the vehicle turned up a shotgun, more than $3,300 in cash, 235-grams of meth, as well as a small amount of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

When Gregory Stephen Johnston, 57, was arrested a couple days later, LPS allege that he had even more drugs on him.

Johnston has been charged with four counts of drug possession, one count of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He’s currently in custody waiting on a bail hearing.