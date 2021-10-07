Thursday, October 7, 2021
Vehicle search leads to $15,000 worth of drugs, guns, cash

By Sam Borsato
Photo credit to Lethbridge Police Service
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 57-year old Lethbridge man is facing a list of charges after police seized $15,000 worth of drugs, guns and cash from him.

The investigation began on Monday (Oct. 4) when officers attended a single-vehicle crash near Scenic Dr and 13 St S, where the driver had hit a tree. The suspect fled the scene, but a search of the vehicle turned up a shotgun, more than $3,300 in cash, 235-grams of meth, as well as a small amount of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

When Gregory Stephen Johnston, 57, was arrested a couple days later, LPS allege that he had even more drugs on him.

Johnston has been charged with four counts of drug possession, one count of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He’s currently in custody waiting on a bail hearing.

Previous articleWorkers rally outside Lethbridge’s Fairmont Extendicare against proposed cuts
Next articleLethbridge Police officer holding “pull up” marathon for mental health
Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

