Drought conditions persisting this fall across southern Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Despite cooler, fall weather, that hasn’t changed the ongoing drought conditions across southern Alberta.

This region has seen less than one millimetre (0.5 mm) of precipitation during this month of October and there’s nothing in the extended forecast to indicate that any significant wetter weather is on the way anytime soon.

In fact, since the end of August Lethbridge and area has received just 17 mm of rain and if we look as far back as May this area has had only 64 mm total over the last four and a half months.

That is well below normal.

With the exception of Lethbridge County, every region across southern Alberta remains under a fire advisory with conditions still quite dry. There are fire restrictions in effect for Cypress County and County of Forty Mile in the southeast.