Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Drought conditions persisting this fall across southern Alberta

By Patrick Siedlecki
File photo. Dry grass along the coulees. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Despite cooler, fall weather, that hasn’t changed the ongoing drought conditions across southern Alberta.

This region has seen less than one millimetre (0.5 mm) of precipitation during this month of October and there’s nothing in the extended forecast to indicate that any significant wetter weather is on the way anytime soon.

In fact, since the end of August Lethbridge and area has received just 17 mm of rain and if we look as far back as May this area has had only 64 mm total over the last four and a half months.

That is well below normal.

With the exception of Lethbridge County, every region across southern Alberta remains under a fire advisory with conditions still quite dry. There are fire restrictions in effect for Cypress County and County of Forty Mile in the southeast.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

