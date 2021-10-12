New app to scan vaccine QR codes launches in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB – A new verification app, to check for proof of COVID-19 vaccine, is now available for download in Alberta.

Businesses and organizations using the Restriction Exemption Program can use the free app to scan QR codes and confirm their patrons’ vaccination status.

Premier Jason Kenney says it’s easy to use and is an important tool in the fight against this fourth wave of COVID-19.

“When a valid QR code is scanned, a green check mark will verify the proof of vaccination. It’s that easy for businesses and Albertans participating in the REP. And it’s important to note that the app does not store any personal information for privacy purposes.”

You can get your enhanced vaccine record with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords

Officials say the QR code contains a secure digital signature and is extremely difficult to forge.

If you don’t have a smart phone, you can request a printed proof of vaccination with a QR code from a local registry agent office or by calling 811.

Other forms of proof of vaccination will be accepted until Nov.15.