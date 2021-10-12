Tuesday, October 12, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

New app to scan vaccine QR codes launches in Alberta

By Tina Karst
0
0
Graphic credit to youtube.com/YourAlberta
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – A new verification app, to check for proof of COVID-19 vaccine, is now available for download in Alberta.

Businesses and organizations using the Restriction Exemption Program can use the free app to scan QR codes and confirm their patrons’ vaccination status.

Premier Jason Kenney says it’s easy to use and is an important tool in the fight against this fourth wave of COVID-19.

“When a valid QR code is scanned, a green check mark will verify the proof of vaccination. It’s that easy for businesses and Albertans participating in the REP. And it’s important to note that the app does not store any personal information for privacy purposes.”

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

You can get your enhanced vaccine record with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords

Officials say the QR code contains a secure digital signature and is extremely difficult to forge.

If you don’t have a smart phone, you can request a printed proof of vaccination with a QR code from a local registry agent office or by calling 811.

Other forms of proof of vaccination will be accepted until Nov.15.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCould Lethbridge have a one-stop location for everything COVID-19?
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

New app to scan vaccine QR codes launches in Alberta

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - A new verification app, to check for proof of COVID-19 vaccine, is now available for download in Alberta. Businesses and organizations using...

Could Lethbridge have a one-stop location for everything COVID-19?

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A so-called COVID Capacity Action Plan has been presented to the Alberta government by Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf. He's trying to...

Over $15 million spent to entice Albertans to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - If you haven't got a COVID-19 vaccine yet, the Alberta government is again asking you to please get one. Albertans 18 and...

Top AHS doctors publish open letter on inappropriate use of ivermectin for COVID-19

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Yet another notice from Alberta Health Services regarding the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Officials say we all want...

Lethbridge Police officer nails over 4,000 pull ups for mental health

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Safe to say Lethbridge Police Cst. Terry Fieguth impressed even himself this weekend, completing nearly 4,100 pull ups, all for mental...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win