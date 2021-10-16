Cypress County councillor found dead; wife facing charges

REDCLIFF, AB – The wife of a Cypress County councillor has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to his death.

Redcliff RCMP reported Alfred Belyea, 72, missing on Tuesday (Oct. 12); he was last seen on Oct. 8th. Belyea had been representing Ward Nine – Jenner/Suffield – in Cypress County, where he had already won the 2021 civic election by acclamation.

Police confirm that Belyea was found deceased on Friday (Oct. 15). His wife Deborah Belyea, 68, has since been charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a human body.

Deborah is currently in custody waiting on her next appearance in Redcliff Provincial Court on Monday (Oct.18).

RCMP say they won’t be providing any further updates or details now that the matter is before the courts.