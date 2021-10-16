Wednesday, October 20, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Cypress County councillor found dead; wife facing charges

By Sam Borsato
0
0
RCMP Cruiser. Photo Courtesy of Alberta RCMP.
- Advertisement -

REDCLIFF, AB – The wife of a Cypress County councillor has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to his death.

Redcliff RCMP reported Alfred Belyea, 72, missing on Tuesday (Oct. 12); he was last seen on Oct. 8th. Belyea had been representing Ward Nine – Jenner/Suffield – in Cypress County, where he had already won the 2021 civic election by acclamation.

Police confirm that Belyea was found deceased on Friday (Oct. 15). His wife Deborah Belyea, 68, has since been charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a human body.

Deborah is currently in custody waiting on her next appearance in Redcliff Provincial Court on Monday (Oct.18).

RCMP say they won’t be providing any further updates or details now that the matter is before the courts.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFormer Lethbridge MLA Clint Dunford passes away at the age of 78
Next articleCivic Election Day: Where to vote in the City of Lethbridge
Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Permanent daylight saving time “worst” option for Alberta says U of L Professor

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Time change: Is it good or bad? Well, the topic was put to a province-wide referendum Monday night and although we won't...

Medicine Hat elects first female mayor and five female councillors

Tina Karst -
MEDICINE HAT, AB - Medicine Hat has elected its first female mayor after a landslide victory for Linnsie Clark on Monday. The 40 year old...

Lethbridge residents vote “yes” to third bridge & ward system

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two "yes" votes on a couple of non-binding City of Lethbridge questions on the ballot Monday. Of those who voted, 55% said...

Fatal two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon

Tina Karst -
STAVELY, AB - A two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon claimed the life of one person. Claresholm RCMP say it happened just before 3pm...

Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge’s Mayor-elect after tight race

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - It was a tight race but Blaine Hyggen is Lethbridge's new Mayor-elect. With 11,973 votes, Hyggen is set to become the 26th...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win