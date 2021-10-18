Roughly 12% of eligible Lethbridge voters cast ballots in advanced polls

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Big numbers in advanced polls in Lethbridge for this municipal election.

City officials are hoping the large numbers seen this month in early voting will spill over into voting day today as well.

Over three weeks this month, 12% of eligible voters in Lethbridge lined up to cast an early ballot. That’s more than double the 5% seen during the 2017 civic election.

Just over 9,800 total votes were cast during these advanced polls this year, over 4,600 alone just this past weekend at the ATB Centre.

Polls are open today until 8:00 pm with 14 voting locations around the city.

Here’s how the early voters turned out at the polls (numbers supplied by City of Lethbridge):

ATB Centre total 4,642:

1,834 on October 16

1,364 on October 15

1,444 on October 14

Exhibition Park total 3,907:

1,212 on October 10

1,273 on October 9

1,422 on October 8

City Hall total 1,255