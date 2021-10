LETHBRIDGE, AB – An unexpected road closure on Mayor Magrath Drive north Monday after a semi collided with the CP Rail bridge.

It happened just after 11am.

CPR inspected the bridge and gave the all-clear for train service to resume though crews are on scene and clean-up efforts are ongoing.

Both lanes of Mayor Magrath Drive north, at the bridge and under Highway 3, are closed and you’re being asked to avoid the area.

No one was hurt in the incident.