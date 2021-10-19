Wednesday, October 20, 2021
2021 Municipal Election results from rural southern Alberta communities

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to Pixabay
SOUTHERN ALBERTA – A couple of new faces on Lethbridge County Council after Monday’s Municipal Election. Incumbents Lorne Hickey, Tory Campbell, Klaas Vander Veen and Morris Zeinstra were all acclaimed in their respective divisions and no candidate ran in Division 5. However, Mark Sayers edged out incumbent candidate Robert Horvath in Division 3 and John Kuerbis was elected in Division 4.

Out of Coalhurst’s five members of council, four will be newcomers, including the mayor. Mayor-elect Lyndsay Montina edged past former councillor Ron Lagemaat to win the seat. Elected councillors include Scott Akkermans, Deborah Florence, Jesse Potrie and incumbent Heather Caldwell.

A strong voter turnout in Coaldale Monday. A total of 2862 residents came out to vote in this year’s election, an increase from 2265 voters in 2017. Coaldale is one of only a few rural communities to elect a new mayor as Kim Craig didn’t seek re-election.

Mayor: Jack Van Rijn
Councillors:
Jacen Abrey
Jason Beekman
Bill Chapman
Dale Pickering
Lisa Reis
Jordan Sailer

In Taber, unofficial results also came in quite quickly with 2,186 people casting ballots. Incumbent Mayor Andrew Prokop was re-elected and will be joined by six councillors including incumbents Garth Bekkering, Jack Brewin, and Carly Firth and newcomers Monica McLean, Alf Rudd, and Joanne Sorensen.

In Fort Macleod, incumbent Brent Feyter was acclaimed as Mayor. He’ll be joined by six councillors:

Jim Monteith
Werner Junior Dressler
Kristi Edwards
Gordon Wolstenholme
Mackenzie Hengerer
Marco Van Huigebos

In Cardston, incumbent Mayor Maggie Kronen has been re-elected. Incumbents Paula Brown and Tim Court were also re-elected. They’ll be joined by Allan Burton, John M. Grainger, Marsha Jensen, and Jarod Kenly.

Claresholm has also elected a new mayor. Chelsae Petrovic edged out incumbent Doug MacPherson for the seat. Councillors elect include: Kieth Carlson, Mike Cutler, Rod Kettles, Kandice Meister, Brad Schlossberger and Craig Zimmer.

Note: the above results are considered unofficial until Noon on Friday, Oct. 22.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

