2021 Municipal Election results from rural southern Alberta communities

SOUTHERN ALBERTA – A couple of new faces on Lethbridge County Council after Monday’s Municipal Election. Incumbents Lorne Hickey, Tory Campbell, Klaas Vander Veen and Morris Zeinstra were all acclaimed in their respective divisions and no candidate ran in Division 5. However, Mark Sayers edged out incumbent candidate Robert Horvath in Division 3 and John Kuerbis was elected in Division 4.

Out of Coalhurst’s five members of council, four will be newcomers, including the mayor. Mayor-elect Lyndsay Montina edged past former councillor Ron Lagemaat to win the seat. Elected councillors include Scott Akkermans, Deborah Florence, Jesse Potrie and incumbent Heather Caldwell.

A strong voter turnout in Coaldale Monday. A total of 2862 residents came out to vote in this year’s election, an increase from 2265 voters in 2017. Coaldale is one of only a few rural communities to elect a new mayor as Kim Craig didn’t seek re-election.

Mayor: Jack Van Rijn

Councillors:

Jacen Abrey

Jason Beekman

Bill Chapman

Dale Pickering

Lisa Reis

Jordan Sailer

In Taber, unofficial results also came in quite quickly with 2,186 people casting ballots. Incumbent Mayor Andrew Prokop was re-elected and will be joined by six councillors including incumbents Garth Bekkering, Jack Brewin, and Carly Firth and newcomers Monica McLean, Alf Rudd, and Joanne Sorensen.

In Fort Macleod, incumbent Brent Feyter was acclaimed as Mayor. He’ll be joined by six councillors:

Jim Monteith

Werner Junior Dressler

Kristi Edwards

Gordon Wolstenholme

Mackenzie Hengerer

Marco Van Huigebos

In Cardston, incumbent Mayor Maggie Kronen has been re-elected. Incumbents Paula Brown and Tim Court were also re-elected. They’ll be joined by Allan Burton, John M. Grainger, Marsha Jensen, and Jarod Kenly.

Claresholm has also elected a new mayor. Chelsae Petrovic edged out incumbent Doug MacPherson for the seat. Councillors elect include: Kieth Carlson, Mike Cutler, Rod Kettles, Kandice Meister, Brad Schlossberger and Craig Zimmer.

Note: the above results are considered unofficial until Noon on Friday, Oct. 22.