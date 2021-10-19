Wednesday, October 20, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge’s Mayor-elect after tight race

By Tina Karst
0
0
Blaine Hyggen poses for a photo after winning the Lethbridge Mayor's chair. Photo credit to Hyggen For Mayor on Facebook.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It was a tight race but Blaine Hyggen is Lethbridge’s new Mayor-elect.

With 11,973 votes, Hyggen is set to become the 26th Mayor of Lethbridge, edging out fellow mayoral candidate Bridget Mearns by less than 2 percent of the vote. She garnered 11,465 votes.

Hyggen was first elected to Council in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

The eight members of Council-Elect to serve a four-year term in office will include four incumbents, three newcomers and one former Mayor. They are:

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

· Rajko Dodic *Councillor from 2004 to 2010 & Mayor from 2010 to 2013

· Belinda Crowson *incumbent

· Jenn Schmidt-Rempel

· Ryan Parker *incumbent

· John Middleton-Hope

· Mark Campbell *incumbent

· Jeff Carlson *incumbent

· Nick Paladino

Voter turnout was very strong compared to past years at just under 35 percent. Back in 2017 only 27 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

Results will become official at noon on Friday, Oct. 22 with the swearing-in ceremony to take place in one week, on the afternoon of Oct. 25.

The 2021 Municipal Election also had two non-binding ballot questions for the new Council to discuss moving forward. Results are:

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

· Residents voted 55.69 per cent yes to “Do you support using a ward system to elect City Councillors (other than the Mayor) starting with the 2025 municipal election?”

· Residents voted 60.41 per cent yes to “Do you agree that city council should approve plans to construct a 3rd bridge prior to 2030 as a municipal capital project priority?”

The seven Public School Board Trustees-Elect to serve a four-year term in office are:

· Andrea Andreachuk

· Christine Light

· Kristina Larkin

· Tyler Demers

· Allison Purcell

· Genny Steed

· Craig Whitehead

The five Separate School Board Trustees-Elect to serve a four-year term in office are:

· Carmen P. Mombourquette

· Linda Ellefson

· Tricia Doherty

· Roisin Gibb

· Bob Spitzig

Full unofficial results are available here.

– with submissions from the City of Lethbridge

- Advertisement -
Previous article2021 Municipal Election results from rural southern Alberta communities
Next articleFatal two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Permanent daylight saving time “worst” option for Alberta says U of L Professor

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Time change: Is it good or bad? Well, the topic was put to a province-wide referendum Monday night and although we won't...

Medicine Hat elects first female mayor and five female councillors

Tina Karst -
MEDICINE HAT, AB - Medicine Hat has elected its first female mayor after a landslide victory for Linnsie Clark on Monday. The 40 year old...

Lethbridge residents vote “yes” to third bridge & ward system

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two "yes" votes on a couple of non-binding City of Lethbridge questions on the ballot Monday. Of those who voted, 55% said...

Fatal two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon

Tina Karst -
STAVELY, AB - A two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon claimed the life of one person. Claresholm RCMP say it happened just before 3pm...

Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge’s Mayor-elect after tight race

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - It was a tight race but Blaine Hyggen is Lethbridge's new Mayor-elect. With 11,973 votes, Hyggen is set to become the 26th...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win