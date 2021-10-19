Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge’s Mayor-elect after tight race

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It was a tight race but Blaine Hyggen is Lethbridge’s new Mayor-elect.

With 11,973 votes, Hyggen is set to become the 26th Mayor of Lethbridge, edging out fellow mayoral candidate Bridget Mearns by less than 2 percent of the vote. She garnered 11,465 votes.

Hyggen was first elected to Council in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

The eight members of Council-Elect to serve a four-year term in office will include four incumbents, three newcomers and one former Mayor. They are:

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

· Rajko Dodic *Councillor from 2004 to 2010 & Mayor from 2010 to 2013

· Belinda Crowson *incumbent

· Jenn Schmidt-Rempel

· Ryan Parker *incumbent

· John Middleton-Hope

· Mark Campbell *incumbent

· Jeff Carlson *incumbent

· Nick Paladino

Voter turnout was very strong compared to past years at just under 35 percent. Back in 2017 only 27 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

Results will become official at noon on Friday, Oct. 22 with the swearing-in ceremony to take place in one week, on the afternoon of Oct. 25.

The 2021 Municipal Election also had two non-binding ballot questions for the new Council to discuss moving forward. Results are:

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

· Residents voted 55.69 per cent yes to “Do you support using a ward system to elect City Councillors (other than the Mayor) starting with the 2025 municipal election?”

· Residents voted 60.41 per cent yes to “Do you agree that city council should approve plans to construct a 3rd bridge prior to 2030 as a municipal capital project priority?”

The seven Public School Board Trustees-Elect to serve a four-year term in office are:

· Andrea Andreachuk

· Christine Light

· Kristina Larkin

· Tyler Demers

· Allison Purcell

· Genny Steed

· Craig Whitehead

The five Separate School Board Trustees-Elect to serve a four-year term in office are:

· Carmen P. Mombourquette

· Linda Ellefson

· Tricia Doherty

· Roisin Gibb

· Bob Spitzig

Full unofficial results are available here.

– with submissions from the City of Lethbridge