Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Fatal two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon

By Tina Karst
RCMP Cruiser. Photo Courtesy of Alberta RCMP.
STAVELY, AB – A two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon claimed the life of one person.

Claresholm RCMP say it happened just before 3pm at the intersections of Township Road 142 and Range Road 262.

A pick up truck and SUV collided.

The 68 year old driver of the pick up truck died at the scene.

Of the three occupants in the SUV, one was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the other two were treated by EMS on scene and released.

The collision remains under investigation but Mounties say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

