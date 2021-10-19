Fatal two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon

STAVELY, AB – A two vehicle crash near Stavely Monday afternoon claimed the life of one person.

Claresholm RCMP say it happened just before 3pm at the intersections of Township Road 142 and Range Road 262.

A pick up truck and SUV collided.

The 68 year old driver of the pick up truck died at the scene.

Of the three occupants in the SUV, one was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the other two were treated by EMS on scene and released.

The collision remains under investigation but Mounties say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.