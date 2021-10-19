Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Lethbridge residents vote “yes” to third bridge & ward system

By Patrick Siedlecki
File photo. Samples of the two ballots Lethbridge residents received when they vote in the 2021civic election. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two “yes” votes on a couple of non-binding City of Lethbridge questions on the ballot Monday.

Of those who voted, 55% said yes to City Council adopting a ward system to elect the next Council in 2025.

The other question had to with a future third bridge from the west side to the south side. Lethbridge residents voted 60% in favour of that item being kept as a priority for City Council. A third river crossing doesn’t come cheap though. The estimated cost of such a project would be in excess of $300 million.

Provincial Referendum

There were also two provincial referendum questions that Lethbridge residents were asked their opinions on.

City residents voted 59% in favour of the equalization question, however the question about time change was fairly split with roughly 52% saying yes to staying on daylight saving time all year round and 48% saying no.

These are just the local results to those referendum questions. Elections Alberta must compile the results from communities across the province before coming up with a final tally. Those province-wide results will be made official on October 26th.

