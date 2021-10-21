Friday, October 22, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Provinces and territories to start using ‘standardized’ vaccine certificate

By Mohamed Fahim
0
0
Image credit to the Government of Canada
- Advertisement -

OTTAWA, ON – The federal government is rolling out a standardized national proof of COVID-19 vaccination system, mainly for travel purposes.

This new certificate is similar to ones that Alberta and other provinces have introduced over the past three weeks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has been working with the provinces and territories to make sure their proof of vaccination documents are also federally accepted.

Trudeau says as of Thursday (Oct. 21), eight out of the 13 provinces and territories have adapted to the federal standard. Alberta and the remaining provinces are expected to join by Nov. 30.

Marked by the Canada logo on the top right of the document (shown above), the certificate includes a QR code and minimal personal information.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

According to the government’s website, the vaccine passport will meet requirements coming into effect on Oct. 30 that require those traveling by air, rail or cruise ship in Canada to be fully-vaccinated.

The site also says there will be a short transition period, where travelers will still be able to show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel as an alternative to providing proof of full vaccination.

However, if travelers have not already started the vaccination process, or do not start soon, the feds say they risk being disqualified for travel as of Nov. 30.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOttawa introduces new benefit with CRB about to end
Next articleNew book details decades of history in Lethbridge through photographs
Mohamed Fahim
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

University of Lethbridge study uses urine analysis to diagnose concussions

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Some local researchers are studying pee. Yes, that's right. The research group, consisting of two people from the University of Lethbridge and...

Indigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local Indigenous artists are being asked to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to design a new installation at the Lethbridge...

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination policies to be implemented on the Blood Reserve

Tina Karst -
STANDOFF, AB - The Blood Tribe is implementing two COVID-19 vaccination policies in an effort to lower the number of active cases in the...

New book details decades of history in Lethbridge through photographs

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You can now read and see the history of Lethbridge in a new book which has just been released . Lethbridge: A...

Provinces and territories to start using ‘standardized’ vaccine certificate

Mohamed Fahim -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is rolling out a standardized national proof of COVID-19 vaccination system, mainly for travel purposes. This new certificate is...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win