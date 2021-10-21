Provinces and territories to start using ‘standardized’ vaccine certificate

OTTAWA, ON – The federal government is rolling out a standardized national proof of COVID-19 vaccination system, mainly for travel purposes.

This new certificate is similar to ones that Alberta and other provinces have introduced over the past three weeks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has been working with the provinces and territories to make sure their proof of vaccination documents are also federally accepted.

Trudeau says as of Thursday (Oct. 21), eight out of the 13 provinces and territories have adapted to the federal standard. Alberta and the remaining provinces are expected to join by Nov. 30.

Marked by the Canada logo on the top right of the document (shown above), the certificate includes a QR code and minimal personal information.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

According to the government’s website, the vaccine passport will meet requirements coming into effect on Oct. 30 that require those traveling by air, rail or cruise ship in Canada to be fully-vaccinated.

The site also says there will be a short transition period, where travelers will still be able to show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel as an alternative to providing proof of full vaccination.

However, if travelers have not already started the vaccination process, or do not start soon, the feds say they risk being disqualified for travel as of Nov. 30.