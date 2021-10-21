Friday, October 22, 2021
New book details decades of history in Lethbridge through photographs

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com
LETHBRIDGE, AB – You can now read and see the history of Lethbridge in a new book which has just been released .

Lethbridge: A History in Pictures was published in partnership between McIntyre-Purcell Publishers and the Lethbridge Historical Society, with writings from four local authors who are all part of that organization.

Bobbie Fox, Lorien Johansen, George Kuhl, and Belinda Crowson have put together a “definitive photographic account” of this city which goes back many, many decades.

The book includes more than 130 pictures, detailing numerous interesting facts and stories about Lethbridge. Some of these photographs date as far back as the 1870’s.

You can get the book online or buy it locally at a number of places including the Galt Museum, Chapters, Analog Books, Stubbs Pharmacy, Club Cigar Store, and the U of L Bookstore.

