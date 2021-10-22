Friday, October 22, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Five arrested during search of north Lethbridge home

By Tina Karst
0
0
LPS officers make arrests at a home along the 400 block of 12 B street north on Oct. 20. Photo courtesy of LPS Crime Suppression Team Twitter account (@LethbridgeCST)
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Five people are facing a variety of charges after Lethbridge Police executed a search warrant at a north side home earlier this week.

Officers were called to the house along the 400 block of 12 B street north following public complaints about illegal activity there.

Police say they spotted the same activity and searched the house on Wednesday.

They recovered stolen property including bikes, power tools and two-way radios and seized brass knuckles and bear spray, more than 75 unknown pills, and small amounts of meth, ecstasy and fentanyl.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Several people were arrested inside the home and all were released from custody with court dates set for early December.

Janice Renee Johnston, 47, of Lethbridge, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon.

Tony Douglas Johnston, 27, of Lethbridge, was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, as was Aeden Betts, 20, of Lethbridge.

Betty Hancock, 49, of Raymond, was arrested on 11 outstanding warrants for various offences, while Steven Quebec, 44, of Lethbridge, was charged with failure to comply with a release order.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUniversity of Lethbridge study uses urine analysis to diagnose concussions
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Five arrested during search of north Lethbridge home

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Five people are facing a variety of charges after Lethbridge Police executed a search warrant at a north side home earlier...

University of Lethbridge study uses urine analysis to diagnose concussions

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Some local researchers are studying pee. Yes, that's right. The research group, consisting of two people from the University of Lethbridge and...

Indigenous artists being sought to design new “piece” for Lethbridge Airport

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local Indigenous artists are being asked to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to design a new installation at the Lethbridge...

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination policies to be implemented on the Blood Reserve

Tina Karst -
STANDOFF, AB - The Blood Tribe is implementing two COVID-19 vaccination policies in an effort to lower the number of active cases in the...

New book details decades of history in Lethbridge through photographs

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You can now read and see the history of Lethbridge in a new book which has just been released . Lethbridge: A...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win