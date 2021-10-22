Five arrested during search of north Lethbridge home

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Five people are facing a variety of charges after Lethbridge Police executed a search warrant at a north side home earlier this week.

Officers were called to the house along the 400 block of 12 B street north following public complaints about illegal activity there.

Police say they spotted the same activity and searched the house on Wednesday.

They recovered stolen property including bikes, power tools and two-way radios and seized brass knuckles and bear spray, more than 75 unknown pills, and small amounts of meth, ecstasy and fentanyl.

Several people were arrested inside the home and all were released from custody with court dates set for early December.

Janice Renee Johnston, 47, of Lethbridge, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon.

Tony Douglas Johnston, 27, of Lethbridge, was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, as was Aeden Betts, 20, of Lethbridge.

Betty Hancock, 49, of Raymond, was arrested on 11 outstanding warrants for various offences, while Steven Quebec, 44, of Lethbridge, was charged with failure to comply with a release order.