LETHBRIDGE, AB – There will be a by-election in Lethbridge County within the next six months.

No candidate ran in Division 5 during the recent civic election so Municipal Affairs has now ordered the County to hold a by-election before the end of April.

More details will be released once the new council has chosen a date for that vote to take place.

Candidates in four of the seven divisions were acclaimed with only two candidates running in each of the other divisions aside from Division 5.