Lethbridge’s Movie Mill to show award-winning Blackfoot documentary

VANCOUVER, BC – An award-winning local documentary is going to be screening at a number of theatres across the country soon.

The feature-length film is by Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and is titled: Kimmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy. Translated from Blackfoot, the title means “giving kindness to each other”.

The documentary will open at the Movie Mill here in Lethbridge on November 12th.

It was shot on the Blood Reserve and chronicles the story of radical and profound change within the Kainai Nation. It also draws a connecting line between the impacts of colonialism on Blackfoot land and people and the ongoing substance-abuse crisis.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

The film was shot over a four year period and has won four different awards this year alone.

Lauren Wissot from Filmmaker Magazine calls this documentary “a soaring portrait of tragedy and resilience, but also a handbook for healing that those of us in the privileged classes could learn a lesson or two from.”

The film was distributed by the National Film Board of Canada. It will also be screened in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Toronto, and Victoria with more cities to be announced in the future.