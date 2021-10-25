Woman dies after train hits van in Vulcan County

LETHBRIDGE, AB – One person is dead and another was hurt after a van was hit by a train near Vulcan.

RCMP and emergency crews were called out Monday at around 10:30 am to a railway crossing near Township Road 132 in Vulcan County.

Police say a large van was heading west when it was hit by a southbound train.

The driver of the van, a 52 year old man was take to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. However, a 49 year old woman who was a passenger died at the scene.

Their names and where they are from haven’t been released.

Vulcan RCMP say the crash remains under investigation.