Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Proof of vaccination measures will soon apply to anyone 12 and older at Lethbridge YMCA

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Changes are being made over at the YMCA of Lethbridge when it comes to proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Up until now, under Alberta’s Restrictions Exemption Program, any participant or visitor over the age of 18 was required to provide proof of both vaccines, a valid medical exemption or a negative, privately paid for COVID test.

As of Nov. 1, those rules will be in effect for everyone 12 and older.

CEO Jennifer Patracek-Kolb says the Lethbridge YMCA has a responsibility to help ensure the safety and wellness of the community and encourages everyone who is eligible, to do their part and get vaccinated.

Officials say the vast majority of adult members and participants have provided proof of vaccination online so their experience at the Cor Van Raay YMCA or at a child care centre when picking up a child has been seamless.

They say that by implementing these measures for ages 12 and up, the YMCA is further demonstrating its values of responsibility, caring and inclusiveness.

Patracek-Kolb reiterates anyone who is not vaccinated can still enjoy all the facility has to offer with a negative COVID test, saying “no one is being turned away and the YMCA remains a place where all are welcome.”

Tina Karst

