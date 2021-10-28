Thursday, October 28, 2021
HungerCount 2021: Rising household costs, unemployment driving need for food bank services

By Sam Borsato
Photo credit to cottonbro - Pexels
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Food bank visits across Alberta were up 30% throughout 2020 and 2021, a trend that’s no different here in Lethbridge.

That finding is included in the 2021 HungerCount report released by Food Banks Canada on Thursday (Oct. 28).

The Interfaith and Lethbridge Food Banks say they’re supporting upwards of 3,000 people per month, with rising food and housing costs, and unemployment driving the increased need locally.

The Lethbridge Food Bank’s Executive Director, Mac Nichol, says both his service and Interfaith are preparing for “the inevitable increase in use” heading into 2022.

The HungerCount report is also calling on all Canadians to help address poverty and food security by demanding that government officials modernize and expand supports for low income workers and the unemployed.

