Thursday, October 28, 2021
By-election set for Dec. 13 in Lethbridge County Division 5

By Tina Karst
0
0
(Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Sam Borsato)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some Lethbridge County residents will be heading back to the polls before the year is out.

The newly sworn in Council voted Thursday hold a by-election in Division 5 on Monday, Dec. 13.

No one ran for that seat in the October civic election so Alberta Municipal Affairs directed the County to set up another vote by the end of April.

The Nomination Period opens Friday, Oct. 29 and will close at Noon on Monday, Nov. 15.

You must be 18 or older, a Canadian citizen and have lived in the division for at least the past six months.

Division 5 is the northwest portion of the County and includes Monarch and the area surrounding the Town of Nobleford and Village of Barons.

Tina Karst

