Thursday, October 28, 2021
Legion poppy campaign underway; new QR code for easy donation option

By Sam Borsato
The new QR codes are located at the top of the poppy boxes people will see at businesses. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign is officially underway.

Something new you might notice this year. There are QR codes on poppy boxes at businesses around the region which will allow you to donate electronically.

Lethbridge Legion Spokesman, Glenn Miller says times have changed from what used to be a simply cash or cheque donation in the past. He notes this just another way to make it easier for people to contribute.

Miller is encouraging all local residents to wear a poppy.

“As veterans, we would like to see the community show respect throughout that whole poppy campaign,” said Miller during a news conference at the Legion on Thursday. “And help pass on that to their children and to new citizens as well. So it’s an educational component that everyone as a Canadian citizen has a responsibility to pass on.”

Veterans Week this year in Lethbridge will be from November 4-11. During that time, 4th Avenue South, between 9th and 11th Streets will temporarily be named “Veteran Avenue.”

There will also be two satellite Remembrance Day services on November 11th which you can watch online. One will be at the Cenotaph downtown at the other at Mountain View Cemetery. The 20th Independent Field Battery will have a 105 mm Howitzer fire base at the cemetery to mark a moment of silence right at 11:00 am.

Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

