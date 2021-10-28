Legion poppy campaign underway; new QR code for easy donation option

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign is officially underway.

Something new you might notice this year. There are QR codes on poppy boxes at businesses around the region which will allow you to donate electronically.

Lethbridge Legion Spokesman, Glenn Miller says times have changed from what used to be a simply cash or cheque donation in the past. He notes this just another way to make it easier for people to contribute.

Miller is encouraging all local residents to wear a poppy.

“As veterans, we would like to see the community show respect throughout that whole poppy campaign,” said Miller during a news conference at the Legion on Thursday. “And help pass on that to their children and to new citizens as well. So it’s an educational component that everyone as a Canadian citizen has a responsibility to pass on.”

Veterans Week this year in Lethbridge will be from November 4-11. During that time, 4th Avenue South, between 9th and 11th Streets will temporarily be named “Veteran Avenue.”

There will also be two satellite Remembrance Day services on November 11th which you can watch online. One will be at the Cenotaph downtown at the other at Mountain View Cemetery. The 20th Independent Field Battery will have a 105 mm Howitzer fire base at the cemetery to mark a moment of silence right at 11:00 am.