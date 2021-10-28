Snowfall warning issued for SW Alberta

- Advertisement -

The southwest corner of the province is under a snowfall WARNING heading into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, heavy snow is expected Friday and Saturday in the Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton areas as well as in Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

It’ll start early Friday morning as rain but change to snow by noon.

In those far southwest areas, you can expect 5 to 10 centimetres on Friday afternoon and another 5 to 10 centimetres overnight into Saturday.

The weather office says you should also be prepared to adjust your driving as visibility may be suddenly reduced at times.