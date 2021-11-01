Thursday, November 4, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Trip to Miami Heat home game up for grabs in latest Lethbridge College fundraiser

By Tina Karst
0
0
Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A new fundraiser has Lethbridge College teaming up with the NBA’s Miami Heat.

The one-of-a-kind raffle will send a winner and their guest to Florida in January to see the Heat take on the Raptors with flights and a two night hotel stay included.

The winner will also receive a Heat prize pack including a pair of Kyle Lowry jerseys.

Each November, the Clayton Allen Wine Auction raises money to support student needs or college priorities but it had to be postponed until Spring because of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Alumni Engagement Manager Stephanie Savage says despite that postponement, student needs have not changed, so this is an easy and fun way for the community to get involved in that support.

The Miami Heat’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer is Lethbridge College Alumni John Vidalin.

Tickets for the “Ready to Feel the Heat: The Miami Heat Experience” raffle are available on the college’s website from now until Nov. 18.

The winning draw will take place on Nov. 19.

- Advertisement -
Previous article“Living wage” in Lethbridge is $19/hr according to Alberta Living Wage Network
Next articleAcademic staff negotiations at University of Lethbridge move to mediation
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Wastewater testing for COVID-19 well underway across Alberta

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Wastewater is the focus of coronavirus testing all around the province. Alberta's UCP government announced early in September that it would be...

Canadian Chamber pushing Ottawa to drop testing for vaccinated international travellers

Patrick Siedlecki -
OTTAWA, ON - The federal government is under increasing pressure to scrap a requirement for travellers coming into Canada to provide a negative PCR...

Pair arrested after drug search warrant at Lethbridge Superlodge hotel

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two people have been put into handcuffs after an incident at a local hotel early Thursday morning (Nov. 4). The Lethbridge Police...

Eligibility for third dose COVID-19 “boosters” expanding in Alberta as of Monday

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - More Albertans will soon be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The province announced Wednesday that anyone 70 and...

Drugs, weapons charges laid after traffic stop in south Lethbridge

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A traffic stop on the south side Wednesday has resulted in charges against two people. Lethbridge Police say they pulled over a...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win