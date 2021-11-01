Trip to Miami Heat home game up for grabs in latest Lethbridge College fundraiser

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A new fundraiser has Lethbridge College teaming up with the NBA’s Miami Heat.

The one-of-a-kind raffle will send a winner and their guest to Florida in January to see the Heat take on the Raptors with flights and a two night hotel stay included.

The winner will also receive a Heat prize pack including a pair of Kyle Lowry jerseys.

Each November, the Clayton Allen Wine Auction raises money to support student needs or college priorities but it had to be postponed until Spring because of the pandemic.

Alumni Engagement Manager Stephanie Savage says despite that postponement, student needs have not changed, so this is an easy and fun way for the community to get involved in that support.

The Miami Heat’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer is Lethbridge College Alumni John Vidalin.

Tickets for the “Ready to Feel the Heat: The Miami Heat Experience” raffle are available on the college’s website from now until Nov. 18.

The winning draw will take place on Nov. 19.