Academic staff negotiations at University of Lethbridge move to mediation

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A mediator is being brought in to try and hammer out an agreement in staff negotiations at the University of Lethbridge.

Last week, the U of L Board of Governors filed a request with the Alberta Labour Relations Board.

The academic contract at the University expired well over a year ago now. The two sides have met 15 times since then, however they haven’t been able to come to a deal.

Daniel O’Donnell, President of the U of L Faculty Association, says hopefully mediation will encourage the Board to move towards an agreement on important issues saying “ULFA members have been almost 500 days without a contract.”

One of the biggest stumbling blocks, according to the Association, is the fact the Board of Governors hasn’t moved at all from its initial position to roll back salaries by 4 percent retroactive to July 1, 2020.