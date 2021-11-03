New and active COVID-19 cases sharply declining across Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The number of new COVID-19 cases across Alberta continues to drop.

Provincial health officials say there were 315 new cases on Tuesday, the third day in a row numbers have been that low.

In fact, we haven’t seen a stretch like this since early August.

The active case load dropped by almost 10% on Tuesday alone, just over 6,900 Albertans are currently infected.

Hospital numbers usually lag behind infection rates by about two weeks. That helps explains why hospitalizations remain relatively high, at 691 patients.

Officials add the reproduction value remains below one, which means transmission of the coronavirus is declining.

In Lethbridge, the active case count has also been on a steady decline. As of Tuesday, active cases were at 240.