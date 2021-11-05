Alberta looking at hydrogen as clean energy to diversify economy

EDMONTON, AB – Alberta is putting a major emphasis on positioning itself as an international leader in clean hydrogen.

The government unveiled the Alberta Hydrogen Roadmap Friday, which outlines what it says is a bold plan to create jobs and diversify the provincial economy.

Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, Dale Nally says hydrogen will be front and centre as the province moves to a clean, affordable energy future.

“This is a signal that we are serious about diversifying our economy and our energy sector,” says Nally. “It’s a message to energy investors that Alberta is the North American leader in clean energy technology. Hydrogen can absolutely be a game changer for our province on many levels.”

The global hydrogen market is estimated to be worth $2.5 billion by 2050 and the UCP government believe this could be Alberta’s next great energy opportunity.

The province believes this Hydrogen Roadmap “doubles down” on Alberta’s energy resources, positioning the province to be a dominant player in the clean energy industry.

Alberta’s roadmap focuses on several key pillars to support the growth of a hydrogen economy, including building demand, enabling carbon capture, utilization and storage, de-risking early investments and establishing exports, according to a government news release on Friday.