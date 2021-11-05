Monday, November 8, 2021
Alberta looking at hydrogen as clean energy to diversify economy

By Patrick Siedlecki
Hydrogen is classified as H2 on the periodic table of elements. Credit to Pixabay.
EDMONTON, AB – Alberta is putting a major emphasis on positioning itself as an international leader in clean hydrogen.

The government unveiled the Alberta Hydrogen Roadmap Friday, which outlines what it says is a bold plan to create jobs and diversify the provincial economy.

Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, Dale Nally says hydrogen will be front and centre as the province moves to a clean, affordable energy future.

“This is a signal that we are serious about diversifying our economy and our energy sector,” says Nally. “It’s a message to energy investors that Alberta is the North American leader in clean energy technology. Hydrogen can absolutely be a game changer for our province on many levels.”

The global hydrogen market is estimated to be worth $2.5 billion by 2050 and the UCP government believe this could be Alberta’s next great energy opportunity.

The province believes this Hydrogen Roadmap “doubles down” on Alberta’s energy resources, positioning the province to be a dominant player in the clean energy industry.

Alberta’s roadmap focuses on several key pillars to support the growth of a hydrogen economy, including building demand, enabling carbon capture, utilization and storage, de-risking early investments and establishing exports, according to a government news release on Friday.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

