Monday, November 8, 2021
Quick action of Lethbridge fire crews limits damage to north side home

By Patrick Siedlecki
File Photo. Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – No one was injured after a fire early Sunday morning on the city’s north side.

Lethbridge fire crews were called out to reports of a blaze along the 1,200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they could see smoke and flames coming from a structure behind the home, with people still inside.

Crews were quickly able to get everyone out safely and knock the fire down.

Luckily, overall damage was moderate and the fire never made it inside the house, thanks to quick action of firefighters.

There is no damage estimate this time and the blaze remains under investigation.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

