Quick action of Lethbridge fire crews limits damage to north side home

LETHBRIDGE, AB – No one was injured after a fire early Sunday morning on the city’s north side.

Lethbridge fire crews were called out to reports of a blaze along the 1,200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they could see smoke and flames coming from a structure behind the home, with people still inside.

Crews were quickly able to get everyone out safely and knock the fire down.

Luckily, overall damage was moderate and the fire never made it inside the house, thanks to quick action of firefighters.

There is no damage estimate this time and the blaze remains under investigation.