Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Drugs, weapons seized from north Lethbridge garage; two charged

By Sam Borsato
Photo credit to Lethbridge Police Service
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two people are facing drug and weapon charges after the Lethbridge Police Service responded to a report of suspicious activity earlier this week.

Officers found them inside a detached garage in an alley along the 500 block of 13 Ave North around 11:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 8). A small amount of meth and fentanyl, as well as throwing knives, plastic knuckles, bear spray and a pellet gun were seized.

Nevada Vander Meer, 27 of Lethbridge, is facing two counts of drug possession and another count of carrying a concealed weapon. Natasha Smith, 23 of Glenwood, is facing a single charge of drug possession.

Both have been released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

Lethbridge Soup Kitchen in dire need of monetary donations
