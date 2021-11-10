Drugs, weapons seized from north Lethbridge garage; two charged

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two people are facing drug and weapon charges after the Lethbridge Police Service responded to a report of suspicious activity earlier this week.

Officers found them inside a detached garage in an alley along the 500 block of 13 Ave North around 11:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 8). A small amount of meth and fentanyl, as well as throwing knives, plastic knuckles, bear spray and a pellet gun were seized.

Nevada Vander Meer, 27 of Lethbridge, is facing two counts of drug possession and another count of carrying a concealed weapon. Natasha Smith, 23 of Glenwood, is facing a single charge of drug possession.

Both have been released from custody to appear in court at a later date.