2021 Angel Tree Christmas Campaign launches in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB -The 29th annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign has officially kicked off.

It’s put on every year by Lethbridge Family Services and a lot of help is needed this season.

Angel Tree Chair, Trina Tymko says they’ll be giving out gift bundles to an estimated 2,900 local children from infants to teenagers.

She says “after last year, during COVID, we knew the need was going to be great. Many people weren’t working, many people had been out of work, and we had people who came to us in need who had never been in need before. Our guess for this year, is we think it’s going to be similar to last year.”

Each gift bundle is carefully packed for every child with:

Something on their wish list

Something inspirational to fuel their imaginations

Something educational to nourish their minds

Something warm and cuddly

This year, 98 Lethbridge businesses will participate as Angel Tree drop off locations.

The 2021 campaign is getting a nice financial boost to start with a $6,000 donation from 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union.

Go to Lethbridge Family Services for more information.