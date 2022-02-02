SouthGrow Announces $2 Million Fund to Deploy EV Chargers

The Federal Government today announced a $2 million investment in the region to support the deployment and installation of new electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The rebate program involves several groups including the Ministry of Natural Resources, Rural Municipalities of Alberta, and SouthGrow Regional Economic Development which represents 30 Alberta municipalities. That group’s Executive Director is Peter Casurella who says many municipalities and organizations have already said that if the program was approved, they would go ahead and build the electric chargers. He adds it is a first come first serve situation as those who can get a funding agreement in place will get the rebates.

Jim Willet, Mayor of Coutts, and Chair of SouthGrow, says “the funding ensures our region has the infrastructure to take advantage of new technology in the transportation industry.” He adds that SouthGrow’s goal is to create new opportunities for the people of the region and enhance the quality of life.

On hand to make the announcement was Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, who says this is another example of making Canada a cleaner country.

“Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to achieving Canada’s climate targets and keeping our air clean. That’s why the Government of Canada is making sure people can be confident in purchasing, charging, and driving emissions-free electric cars in Alberta and across the country.”

He says the government is making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians across the country.

The program opens this month and municipalities and organizations approved are eligible for up to 46 per cent of their costs. The $2 million is enough to fund up to 110 chargers.