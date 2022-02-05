Saturday, February 5, 2022
Slow moving convoy expected in Lethbridge on Saturday

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
(Vista Radio photo)
A convoy showing its support for lifting vaccine mandates will make its way around, and eventually into downtown Lethbridge is slated to take place Saturday afternoon.

The protestors will start off at the Real Canadian Superstore around noon, before heading north on Mayor Magrath, west onto Highway 3, and wind back south on Scenic Drive before starting the loop again another couple of times.

After completing the route three times, according to an email sent to the Lethbridge BRZ, the convoy will then make its way downtown.

Organizers are asking participants to stay in the right hand lane of the route whenever possible and to drive with hazards on. Drivers not involved in the slow roll protest can likely expect delays on the route. It’s unknown how long the protest will last.

My Lethbridge Now Staff
