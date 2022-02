While details are scant, Lethbridge Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with a theft investigation.

Police say they responded to a report of a theft from the Lethbridge Public Library mid-afternoon on January 15th, but will not release any further details because the investigation remains active.

If you have information about the male, please call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference file #22001053.