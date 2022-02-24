Lethbridge Police search for robbery suspect

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man they believe was involved with a commercial robbery in the city on Wednesday.

Police say the man entered Ace Liquor on Aquitania Boulevard West about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and used bear spray on an employee in an attempt to steal undisclosed merchandise. He fled the business on foot.

Surveillance footage was obtained and investigators are looking to identify the male pictured. If you have information about the male, please call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.