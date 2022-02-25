cityLINK to Provide Service to Lethbridge Airport

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge, AB – Starting May 4, for the first time ever, Lethbridge Transit will offer public transit to the airport.

Along with other improvements based upon customer feedback received since cityLINK’s launch in August 2021, and as part of the continual improvement process, Lethbridge Transit will begin offering Demand Response Transit to the Lethbridge Airport starting May 4.

This service will be available on demand during all regular Lethbridge Transit hours of operation and a kiosk will be added at the airport to facilitate trip requests. Trips can be booked to any location within Demand Zone 103, including the Southgate Station cityHUB.

“Lethbridge Transit is pleased to be able to offer this important service to Lethbridge residents and visitors,” says Timothy Sanderson, Lethbridge Transit’s General Manager. “The benefit of the cityLINK network is that it can be modified to meet community needs and expand into new markets with no additional cost to taxpayers.”

“We have been reviewing the initial results from the myYQL Community survey and it is clear that the community would like to see bus service to and from the airport,” says Cameron Prince, Airport Manager. “We are excited to work with Lethbridge Transit on expanding on-demand service to the airport, providing our passengers with an additional transportation option.”

Additional improvements to the cityLINK network scheduled for May 4 include extensions of the 1 Gold and 2 Blue line, reducing the need to transfer at the University of Lethbridge. There will also be expansion of fixed-route service to Flamborough Gardens and the Chinook Medical Centre.

More details on exact routing and schedules will be released in late April. These improvements have no additional budget impact on Lethbridge Transit.