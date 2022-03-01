Three youths charged in connection with school assaults

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police have charged three people under the age of 18 in connection to a pair of assaults at two schools in the city on Monday.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault outside Victoria Park High School just after 11 a.m. Monday, and while investigating that, learned of a second incident outside of Winston Churchill High School involving bear spray later that afternoon.

The initial incident outside Victoria Park High School involved two students, one wearing a balaclava, assaulting a 15-year-old male student. In the second incident at Winston Churchill High School, the same two youth, along with a third, were involved in an altercation that resulted in two 16-year-old males being sprayed with bear spray.

None of the three victims suffered injuries requiring medical treatment.

The three youths charged cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but police say all three remain in custody while awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.