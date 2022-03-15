Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Police seeking suspect after 12-year-old assaulted

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
LPS Logo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
The Lethbridge Police Service is looking to the public to help them track down a person allegedly involved in the assault of a 12-year-old.

Police say they responded to reports of the assault around 7 a.m. Monday near the 1100 block off Glacier Drive South. Authorities say the boy was walking to school when he was approached by a male, holding a baseball bat and yelling at him aggressively. The subject allegedly chased the boy, pushed him to the ground, and smashed his cell phone. The child suffered minor injuries in the assault.

The man is described as approximately 20 to 30 years of age with a thin build and may have been wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and hat. No further details are available.

