Alberta Health Services providing chronic disease management online

A new session of Alberta Health Services’ Better Choices, Better Health workshops begins at the end of March. The free six-week program helps participants manage chronic conditions through two and a half hour long online workshops.

The Better Choices, Better Health workshops are led by AHS healthcare staff and volunteer leaders. Participants will have opportunity to meet others online who share similar health experiences in a supportive and interactive setting.

Belinda Hilbert is the Coordinator for Self-Management in the South Zone. “It’s a free program, designed to help people positively manage their daily challenges of living with chronic conditions. There are two programs, one is the Chronic Disease Self-Management and the other the Chronic Pain Self-Management.”

Hilbert adds that there are more chronic conditions happening in our population and they are starting younger. “Our programs are for those 18 and above and is a six-week program once a week on Zoom because of the pandemic. She adds having virtual sessions has resulted in reaching more people. “Many times, there are barriers because of transportation issues or because their health is just too poor.”

She says anyone with a smartphone, tablet or computer will be able to participate. “As long as your device has a camera. We really want people to be engaged in it, not just listening. Its very interactive.”

Among the conditions being targeted are diabetes, heart diseases, arthritis, asthma, stroke, high blood pressure, obesity, mental health issues like depression and anxiety as well as long COVID. Hilbert adds the programming is now available at different times of the day along with in different languages such as Chinese dialects and Punjabi.

South Zone residents can register by calling 403-529-8969 or toll-free 1-866-795-9709. Register under the name Better Choices, Better Health. Visit Alberta Healthy Living Program – South Zone | Alberta Health Services for more information.