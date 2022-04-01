Two charged after drugs, stolen property seized from Lethbridge home

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police charged two individuals and seized drugs, cash and stolen property after executing a search warrant at a residence Thursday.

Authorities say when they searched the residence in the 600 block of Stafford Drive North on Thursday, officers seized drugs including 13.6 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, as well as a pellet gun, various tools including three chainsaws, and almost $1,200 in cash.

Subsequently, 18-year-old Nathanial Fransen and 39-year-old Frances Fransen are both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both were released from custody with a scheduled court appearance on June 8, 2022.