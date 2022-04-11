Province terminates relations with Russian regions

- Advertisement -

The Government of Alberta has announced it has ceased relations with three Russian regions.

The province says letters directed to Governor of Tyumen Oblast Aleksandr Moor, Governor of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug Natalya Komarova and Governor of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug Dmitry Artyukhov, Premier Jason Kenney stated that despite the decades-long relationships, Alberta denounces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is terminating its relationship with these regions.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an outrageous act of aggression that has led to appalling war crimes, the death of thousands of civilians and the displacement of millions.

“Putin’s campaign of terror cannot be tolerated and the entire civilized world must use every tool to stop it. Ending this relationship with Russian states is just one small way that Alberta can register our disgust at the actions of the Russian Federation,” he adds.

The provincial government thus far has contributed just over $11 million in support for Ukraine, including $5 million to the Ukrainian World Congress to equip 5,000 members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force with defensive equipment.