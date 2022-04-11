Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grants poised for busy 2022

- Advertisement -

Downtown Lethbridge is ready to host the return of several events this year – as well as set the stage and opportunity for a slate of new activation initiatives.

Through a combination of Re-Imagine Downtown Activation initiatives approved in fall 2021, and those to be approved in the coming weeks through the grant’s latest intake period, 2022 is shaping up to be a busy time for events Downtown.

The total funding available for the Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant in 2022 is up to $150,000. Applications are eligible for up to $25,000, with funding provided through the Downtown Redevelopment Fund. The current intake period of applications has been extended until April 22 to give more time for those interested to get their applications submitted.

The Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant originated in 2021 through the Heart of Our City Committee (HOCC) re-imagining the former Activity Grant program to enhance vibrancy Downtown in the context of pandemic and post-pandemic realities. The funding aims to support businesses, entrepreneurs, organizations, and community-minded individuals in implementing initiatives, events, and/or programs that seek to activate vacant, underutilized and under programmed private and public spaces and places within Downtown Lethbridge.

“As we saw with the launch of Re-Imagine in 2021, there are several great projects that can happen with the right support in place,” says Andrew Malcolm, Urban Revitalization Manager. “During intake 2, we received 15 applications with funding requests totaling more than $250,000. Although we did not have adequate funds to meet the demand, this is a great sign for overall interest in the future of Downtown Lethbridge.”

“We are thrilled at the continued interest this program has received and we look forward to more events in 2022,” says HOCC Chair Lorien Johansen.

Applications are eligible for up to $25,000 with the Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant. The third of four intakes has been extended to remain open until April 22 at 4 p.m. The HOCC encourages all unsuccessful applicants to reach out to City administration with any questions, concerns, and/or to receive individualized feedback on their application. More information is available here