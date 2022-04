- Advertisement -

10 Avenue South will be closed between 12B Street South and 13 Street South. The closure is a result of crews working on repairing a water valve. The city expects the closure to be lifted by the end of the day, April 14, weather permitting.

There is the possibility for public transit to be affected, The City of Lethbridge encourages those interested to call 311 during business hours to find out about possible stop closures or scheduling adjustments.