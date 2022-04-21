Galt Museum raises fund for heritage institutions in Ukraine

- Advertisement -

The Galt Museum has launched a fundraising campaign to support heritage institutions damaged by the war in Ukraine.

The Friends of the Sir Alexander Galt Museum Society are administering the campaign and all proceeds will be transferred to a fund set up by the State Archival Service of Ukraine for reconstruction projects after the war, according to the Galt.

“The Galt Museum & Archives stands with the Ukrainian people as they fight to assert their independence,” said Galt CEO Darrin Martens. “The opportunity to help build Ukraine’s cultural infrastructure is incredibly rewarding and offers a concrete action that we can easily take here in southwestern Alberta.”

The Galt has a history of collaboration with the State Archival Service of Ukraine. In August 2021, the institutions signed a formal partnership agreement.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Andrew Chernevych, Galt archivist, helped with planning an international educational event in Kyiv, which was suspended due to the war.

“Sharing knowledge and building international partnerships is a priority for the institution,” Chernevych said. “At this time, planning for the future and the security of Ukraine’s cultural heritage is priority.”

Donations for the campaign can be made online through the Friends of the Galt Museum at friends.galtmuseum.com/support-ukraine.