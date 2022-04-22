Lethbridge Police searching for missing 15-year-old

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 15 year old.

Nash Good Rider left his residence on March 20 and has been in contact with family since, but has not returned to his residence, according to police. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and police say they are concerned for his well-being. It is believed that he may be on the Blood Reserve.

Anyone with information in regard to Good Rider’s location is urged to call police at 403-328-4444.